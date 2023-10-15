BBNaija star Leo Da Silva is making headlines as he embarks on a new chapter in his life, embracing a spiritual path as a pastor.

In a series of images shared on his Twitter handle, the reality star and businessman can be seen wearing a preacher’s robe, surrounded by fellow believers and the main pastor in the center. This move signifies that he has officially received permission to preach the word of God.

It’s worthy to note that Leo’s journey towards becoming a pastor has been ongoing for quite some time. Approximately six months ago, he revealed that his final exams to becoming a preacher would take place on the weekend, marking the culmination of two years of theology school.

Leo’s decision to pursue this path was not driven by a desire to become a pastor but rather a quest for a deeper understanding of the word of God.