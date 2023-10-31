Afrobeats sensation,Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has put the country’s name on the world map as he became the first Nigerian artist to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or award ceremony.

The 23-year-old global superstar makes the continent proud as he delivered a classic performance at the 2023 Ballon d’Or award held in Paris, France, in front of the world’s best football players, coaches, football associations, and millions of fans.

The singer performed his global hit song, “Calm Down” on stage and took a bolder step by shaking the hands of players in the front seat.

Also, Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen became the first ever Nigerian player in history to make the top ten of the Ballon d’Or. While, female football superstar Asisat Oshoala of Nigerian Super Falcons found herself at the 20th position.

The 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Watch his performance below;