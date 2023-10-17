Nigerian singer and reality TV star, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, has tackled Nigerians regarding the alleged lack of desire by some Nigerians to see the current APC-led administration succeed.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ winner wondered why there are people who are hoping and praying for Nigeria not to get better.

Laycon took to his Twitter (Now known as X) account on Monday to accuse members of the opposition parties’ of not wanting the country’s administration to be successful simply because their preferred candidates lost in the February 25 presidential election.

He wrote, “Abeg wait to… so there are people (Nigerians, living in Nigeria) actively hoping and praying for things not to get better in this country because their preferred candidate isn’t the current President? To what end?”