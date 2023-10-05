BBNaija star, Ike Onyema reality star, has generated comments after posting a video of himself hanging out with his co-star Ilebaye.

The two media figures had both appeared in the BBNaija All Stars edition from the same year.

However, there had been arguments between the two housemates. You might remember that Ike attempted to provoke Ilebaye so that she could be eliminated from the competition.

Although he had carried out the deed covertly, Big Brother told the other housemates about it.

According to their lighthearted playtime outside the house, the two reality stars are getting along just fine.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, hypequeen_jojo wrote: “Success has many friends”

nickibaibe said: “Ike is the happiest person for baye’s win”

cutieme744 wrote: “The hairstyle wey the vex some people na him me come like”

onyii_c_onyi.jnr said: “ike and winners 5&6″

ngozi_mba wrote: “Success no get enemies”