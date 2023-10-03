Big Brother Naija All-Star ex-housemate, Ike Onyema has hinted at making peace with his colleague, Maria Chike Benjamin, days after they traded words online.

Recall that Ike, who was against his ex-lover, Mercy winning for a second time, had revealed his plans to work against her on the show.

Maria, who is an active fan and supporter of Mercy Eke had mocked him on Twitter after Mercy Eke made it to the final. She bragged that Mercy had a 99.9% chance of winning the show.

Ike had fired back back at her, assuring her that Mercy wouldn’t win the season.

Following Mercy Eke’s loss at the show which ended on Sunday, October 1st, Ike Onyema stated that he has forgiven Maria as he understands that peace is not only possible, it is inevitable.

Telling her to go and sin no more, he tweeted,

“Good morning @mariachike I forgive you.

I understand that Peace is not only possible, it is inevitable.

Go and sin no more”.