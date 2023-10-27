Popular Afrobeats superstar singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido has come out to speak on the level of ungratefulness among the people he has helped.

The 30-year-old is one of the few Nigerian music stars who has taken philanthropy to another level, going above for fans and even his fellow celebrities.

Davido only recently called out his colleague, Dammy Krane after he came out to accuse Davido of owing him.

The’Unavailable’ hitmaker has been in the news the past few days with his reputation being damaged after being called out by various people for owing debts and refusing to pay.

In his words; “The level of ungratefulness is alarming … lesson learnt”

See post below

Check out the reactions trailing his post:

@itsleeswhag said: David, you should know this already, if you are doing good, do it without expecting good in return! SHALOM

@OyinTGSPE said: They are alway unavailable when you need dem , you no dey see dem …..Just trust on GOD

@Osas_ThePlug advised: That shouldn’t change you from being OBO. You have a good heart and you’re the 001 not just because of the good music you make ❤️

@obajemujnr wrote: This current generation is transactional and have short memories.. 👋