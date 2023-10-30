A heartwarming and humorous video has gone viral of a little boy sleeping on the bride’s flowing gown at her wedding.

The video shows the little boy, who had apparently been the flower boy, becoming sleepy and finding the most convenient place to rest: the bride’s gown.

As the bride dances, the boy lies on her gown, unperturbed by her movement and dragging him along.

At one point, a man offers him a hand to help him off the gown, which he slowly accepts.

The video has elicited a variety of reactions from viewers, many of whom are praising the bride for her patience and sense of humor.

Some viewers are also commenting on the little boy’s actions as a sign of the bride’s pure and beautiful soul.

See the video and reactions below;

@Bithiah 💙🦋 wrote: “This gown is stronger than my relationship 😩😩😩😂”

@Abundance Bliss commented: “This marriage is already blessed.”

@MKMuzinda remarked: “At first I thought the baby is part of the bridesmaids team 😂😂😂”

@Libby Ramon stated: “🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 kids have a way of detecting peope with pure n beautiful souls, n this bride seems to have nt just tht, bt amazing sence of humor too .”

@funkeobilana penned: “God as already bless you with many children in Jesus name amen”

