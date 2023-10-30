Popular singer, WizKid caused a stir on social media when he visited the home of multimillionaire businessman Tony Elumelu.

In the now-viral video, the artist, dressed simply in traditional local attire, bowed courteously when the businessman came out to greet him.

It would be recalled that a few months ago

Tony Elumelu’s daughter graduated from a UK university and Wizkid, the “Essence” crooner, was sighted there.

However, Wizkid is still in Lagos and has gone over the sad event of his mother’s funeral. For this reason, he decided to pay a visit to his close friend Tony Elumelu and his family. However, a lot of people are talking about the flying images and clips that are becoming viral.

See reactions:

@africanoid_: “In this life just have money, leave story for verydarkman.”

@tufab: “Poor man go dey reason say he suppose drop change for those kids.”

@chris._udoh: “Very disrespectful human being. He doesn’t behave like a topical Yoruba boy. Using one hand to shake a man that’s far older and richer than him is against Yoruba culture.”

@callme_ogejoe: “Tony loves wizkid genuinely. Both of them have genuine love for themselves.”

Watch the video below: