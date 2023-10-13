Wizkid, a well-known Nigerian musician, was caught on camera crying while reading a tribute to his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun.

Wizkid, along with his sisters and other family members, planned a huge memorial service for their late mother on October 12th. To show their support, a large number of friends and coworkers attended the memorial service.

The singer’s tender moment with his boys and talent manager Jada P was captured in videos from the ceremony and funeral rites, which went viral online.

Wizkid was seen on camera sobbing at the service, his heart burdened with grief.

WizKid said in his tribute to his late mother that her death has created a huge grief and pain in his heart; a pain he described as a feeling he has never experienced before.

He prayed fervently, asking God to give him and his family the fortitude to bear the burden of this loss.

The Singer followed by expressing his gratitude to everyone who attended the ceremony. He also expressed his gratitude to his family for sticking with each other throughout this difficult time.