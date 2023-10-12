Tiwa Savage, the queen of afrobeats, bought a brand-new Range Rover despite Nigeria’s growing petrol prices.

She was seen driving the car in the social media footage, accompanied by her son Jamil and other members of her immediate family.

This occurred only a few days after Paul Okoye angrily bemoaned his monthly expenditure of three million Naira on diesel.

Social media users have also taken to writing congratulations to her as well.

See some below:

mtcheeewwww said: Most successful female artist in Nigeria and very hard working! Congratulations queen🥳😍❤️❤️

drealnnenda wrote: She works really hard..So she deserves every luxury she desires in life ❤️❤️❤️

creamy.dency said: Is JamJam happiness for me 😍😍😍 When you work hard you play hard ❤️❤️

quinccy_prec advised: For the girls that see this and want to get it by all means slow down before u end up in a grave

cyntwillys_kitchen said: Now influencers of yesterday will want to copy her and buy too, forgetting she has been hustling for years, congratulations tiwa 😍

Watch the video below: