A Nigerian man has reportedly been sacked from his special care job in the United Kingdom after being caught sleeping on the job.

He lost the job after a female co-worker who is also a Nigerian, saw him sleeping, recorded him and sent the video to their supervisor.

In a video shared on social media, another man in UK who is privy to the details narrated what happened.

He said the care worker was approached by his supervisor after watching the video and asked him what he would do if he finds out one of the staff always sleeps at the office.

Not knowing that they superior was talking about him, he said that if he sees such, he would sack the staff without hesitation and that was how he got fired.

Watch video below: