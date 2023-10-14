Popular music executive and singer, Samklef has responded to Davido’s anger towards him after he released a video of him and his wife, Chioma, leaving the hospital.

It was previously reported that the Afrobeats superstar had called Samklef nasty and a clout chaser for uploading a video of him and Chioma leaving the hospital with their twins.

Samklef held a live video chat with his fans explaining his side of the story.

He added that he had no idea how the matter escalated to that point because he was not the first to post it. He said that it was previously available on the internet.

Samklef urged fans to forget about what Davido said about him and just celebrate him on the delivery of his twins.

Watch the video below: