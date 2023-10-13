Controversial Music producer and singer, Samklef has called out singer D’Banj as he demands he assist OAP Dotun to have access to his children.

Dotun has been dragging the family of his ex-wife alongside her brother, D’Banj in a series of tweets over their refusal to grant him access to his children.

In a tweet on his Instagram page, the renowned On-air personality threatened singer D’Banj to grant him access to his two daughters or he will release his contact information and his family members online.

In support of the media personality, music executive, Samklef called out D’Banj and demanded that he help grant Dotun access to his children. Samklef urged D’Banj to be a role model and act as a father.

He tweeted,

“I don’t want to hear justice for @iamDo2dtun o! He needs our help We’ve remained silent about this man until an unfortunate incident arises, and then we demand justice for Dotun. He unquestionably has the right to see his children, and it’s troubling to see this young man subjected to such torment.

Dear @iamdbanj, I advocated for you when you faced an issue during the rape allegations ask @mallamyankee

and now I don’t like what’s happening. It would be unfortunate if this situation becomes public. Put yourself in Dotun’s shoes and consider how you would handle the current circumstances he’s facing. Be a role model and assist him, as he remains the father and holds full rights to his children, even if he’s no longer married to your sister. Please take action before I bring further attention to this matter. – Samklef 7″.

