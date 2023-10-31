Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has updated his health following five successful surgeries.

The veteran screen star sent a thank-you note on his Instagram page and informed his followers about his health struggles.

He claimed that although in the intensive care unit, he is still recovering and that he is waiting for things to settle down before going abroad for more advanced medical attention.

The actor expressed gratitude to the public for their donations and said he was in need of their unwavering prayers and support.

Mr Ibu wrote; “We want to thank God and most especially the General public for their support, encouragement, and prayers during this trying period for our dad.

We called on Good Nigerians and we are very grateful for the response in every aspect most especially the donations, it came in very timely and very helpful.

So far Daddy has gone through 5 successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives. We appreciate all the donations made to this account, and as soon as Daddy is better he will personally acknowledge all donations respectively!

We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilized quickly to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment… The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians”.

