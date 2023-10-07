The former president of the Nigerian football federation, Amaju Pinnick in a recent video calls out superstar singer Davido for refusing to perform at the 19th edition of Warri Again despite getting paid an excess of $94,600 (72.5M).

Amaju expressed his disappointment in the Superstar’s absence at the event which held on Friday, 6th of October.

Davido was according to Amaju paid $94,600 for his performance at the event and a chartered plane was arranged to convey him and his team to the state. He added that the payment has been made since April 6th, 2023.

Davido who was intended to be the headline act was eventually replaced with ‘Elon musk’ hitmaker crooner Shallipopi

Amaju Pinnick while speaking to the audience members expressed his disappointment toward the ‘Unavailable’ crooner while adding that Davido won’t be allowed to perform in Warri henceforth.

He accused Davido of being proud as he claimed that Burna Boy is a bigger artiste than the DMW label boss.

See reactions below:

soro.soke.777701: Nigerians don’t deserve good leader but wors¢…. not everything we should be adding sentiment. Let’s learn how to say wrong thing is bad even if the person is close to you. Many gullibl¢ comments everywhere. They must be a discussion between the organizer and Davido’s team before sending the money and if Davido can’t make, he should apologize ahead and refund back the money. It’s show business.

emprince_million: OBO collect the money go give orphanage home, because them no dey help the poor.

robinsonmathew001: All of wonna wey dey talk nonsense about Warri, no place for this Nigeria wey better reach Warri for person to stay peacefully. Because they dey say Warri people stubborn wonna won take advantage take dey spoil Warri name. Warri nor dey take nonsense from anybody na be the stubborn wey Warri stubborn. No State for this Nigeria better reach Delta State for comfort living.