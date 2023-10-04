Davido, a Nigerian musician, has created quite a stir on the internet with his latest video after fans noticed him flirting with a stunning vixen.

On Tuesday, October 3, the music artist finally unveiled the video for his song ‘Feel,’ from his Timeless album, after a long wait.

Adanna, a captivating vixen, took the spotlight in the video, leaving music fans in awe of her sheer beauty and the vivacious energy she brought into the music video.

Adanna played Davido’s love interest, and their on-screen connection was so intense that it ignited the video, creating an environment bursting with love and passion.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on Adanna’s captivating beauty, joking that Davido could find it difficult to resist her attraction.

Given his experience with women, they speculated whether he would become entangled in a romantic web once more.