Nollywood actress, activist and politician, Tonto Dikeh has shared an important update regarding the ongoing investigation into singer,Mohbad’s tragic death.

The mother of one shared an update to the singer’s supporters, who have been eagerly waiting for updates and the results of the investigation. She made it clear that nobody has moved on from seeking justice for Mohbad, and they are determined to keep pushing for it.

Tonto Dikeh explained that she, along with others, has done her part, and they will continue to do everything in their power. She stressed that now it’s now left to the Nigerian police to deliver justice. She assured everyone that she has been collaborating closely with the authorities and remains optimistic that justice for Mohbad will be achieved.

Expressing her gratitude, Tonto Dikeh thanked all those who have been supporting the case. She encouraged not only Nigerians but also anyone supporting Mohbad to maintain their determination and spirit in the fight for justice. She said that their voices are just as crucial in this quest for justice as hers.