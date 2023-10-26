BBNaija All-stars housemate, Venita Akpofure has talked about her friendship with Mercy eke.

Recall that the duo recently unfollowed each other online and this sparked speculations that their friendship has turned sour.

Addressing this in an Interview with Media personality, Toke Makinwa on her show, Toke moments, Venita Akpofure revealed that she was never friends with Mercy Eke.

According to her, they talked before the All-stars show because they work for the same brands.

The single mother of two added that she and the Lambo homes CEO may see each other once or twice a year but they are not close friends.

Venita Akpofure also addressed speculations that she betrayed Mercy Eke, saying that she has nothing against the BBNaija 2019 winner and does not wish her ill.

“This is how it happened, and I just said moving forward, I hope when we leave, nobody feeds into too much negativity. But I haven’t watched all of her interviews. I do not wish her any ill. My hands are completely clear. My conscience is clear because she’s aware of every positive and negative thing that I thought.” She said.

The interviewer asked; “So yeah, like if you guys can sort it out, why not? Like you guys are like, you know what I mean? Like, this is the thing with…”

Venita cut in; “But we’re not under pressure to sort it. We’re not guys like that. This is, this is now.”

“I thought you guys were.” Toke asked

” No, so I see, I may see her like once or twice a year. “ She replied.

Toke butt in; “But in the house. That’s on both of you, but you guys made it like as a party or something”

“Truthfully, Um, prior to when I got in the house, I hadn’t spoken to frodd for about a year plus as well. Like these are people that I don’t speak regularly to. They’re not in my regular circle.” She replied.

“Um, well, you made it seem as if, or both of you made it seem as if you guys were” Toke said.

She replied; “I know as in like, I’m fond of, we have fan pages that are joined, like we have stuff like that. And I am fond of her. She’s a fun person. Um, but are we close? Does she call me if as a friend, do I call her as a friend? Not really at all. Actually it’s only because of work. Oh are we going down to the office. We’re both brand ambassadors. Yeah. We’re going. Okay. So, and so’s, um, maybe had a birthday party. I run, you know, I’ll even run into her. You, you know me, you know, who my friends are, who you see me with making like”

“I just thought you guys were with friends.” Toke butt in.

Venita continued; “So the perception was off. So if the perception was actual and people were up to like aware of what they’re not actually close like that, which they should know because I’m not, we snap. We like to do things. You don’t see us in each other’s snap. You don’t see us in each other’s shows. You it’s hardly so different. Yeah. So I was like quite intrigued. Um, when I came out to see something, so I was like, I literally just stop..Ike. I wasn’t even speaking to for about eight months. I just started speaking to him the day I came in. So I’m like, ah, where’s, you know, the entitlement, but it’s okay.”

Toke replied; “I feel like for the viewers, the entitlement probably came from both of you because the way you put a few characters up on that show was like, you guys were homies, which is why you would hear people say things like you’re talking about your friend behind your friends, which is, which is, you know what I mean? Because people in the house, that if you don’t, if you are not close, even if you talk about them and you can’t see out here”

Venita replied: “So we, we actually see ourselves literally once or twice a year. It’s not just last year. It’s the year before that and the year before that. If you are somebody who was up to date on our socials, you will also be able to confirm that we’re actually not in each other’s business or life’s like that.”

Watch the video below;

