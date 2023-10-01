Reno Omokri, a former presidential media aide, has slammed Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate Phyna for her family drama.

Taking to Instagram, the controversial author noted how people insulted him after he stated that some people can sell their father for money.

He made a subtle dig at the reality star for not returning her father’s calls after she won the show.

Reno shared how Phyna should have divided the N100 million she won from the show, referring to how in some cultures, Phyna would have presented that money to her parents for their blessings.

Reno revealed that his first salary was never paid to any pastor or sown into any show, rather he took 10% of his salary and shared it with his family members.

Since then, he hasn’t been chasing money, rather money has been chasing me.

“When I said some people can sell their own father for money, you guys insulted me. Now someone has won money and suddenly stopped picking up the father’s phone calls. In other cultures, as soon as you win that money, you will take it to your father and mother, kneel or prostrate before them, and then present it to them for their blessings. My first salary was not paid to any pastor or sown into any church. Tufiakwa! I took it to my father. He accepted everything. Then he took 10% out of it and returned the balance 90% to me, then shared that 10% to EVERY member of my family and asked them to pray for me. Since that day, I have not been chasing money. Money has been chasing me”.