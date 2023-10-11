Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared a video showcasing her son, King Andre Dikeh’s, French assignment.

Amused by the extensive nature of the assignment, Tonto couldn’t help but burst into laughter.

The mother of one playfully expressed her confusion, admitting that she didn’t know the answers to most of the questions.

She mentioned that failing and succeeding together would be the way forward.

She wrote; “I just opened my sons class assignment now. I have never laughed this hard.. I MEAN WHERE DO I START FROM? Going back to sleep. Malaria and French don’t mix.. @kingandre_dikeh we fail some we win some. Let’s take a bow Imao.”

Netizens took to her comment section to share their opinion.

See some reactions below;

@endylight1 said: “I can do number 7 for you un, deux, trois, quatre, cing, six, sept, huit, neuf, dix, onze, douze, treize, quatorze, quinze.”

@mukwamatabaimasiku said: “Send the assignment to my Dm I help.It won’t take up to 10minutes.”

@glogeworld reacted: “I just remembered the song I used to sing with laudi, mardi, mecredi, Jeudi… I miss my secondary school Togo French teacher.”

@realeuniceokeomah_ said: “No 3 Monday _ Saturday in English. How I wish I’m there to assist.”

@jackireine commented: “I can help out..I speak read and understand French…I’m francoanglophone.”

@olori_jolade said: “It would be my pleasure to assist with the assignment.”

@charlemagne_eet said: “Please send me full assignment let’s help our boy achieve brilliance!”

@skulboyrap_ reacted: “I know the answer just arrange plate of jollof rice with chicken. I will come and solve it all.”

