Nollywood actress, politician and activist, Tonto Dikeh, has alleged that controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has some top political figure beside him.

The renowned actress made the claims following the return and arrest of Naira Marley on Tuesday night over his involvement in the death of his late signee, Mohbad.

Theinfong reported that the Lagos Police command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday night that Naira Marley, who had just returned to Nigeria, has been arrested and taken to custody.

In the video, which went viral online, the singer was captured being guarded at the airport before leaving.

Reacting, Tonto Dikeh, in a post via Instagram, stated that in a working country, Naira Marley ought to be in handcuffs and chains and not with his phone tweeting about his return.

She noted that the singer’s confidence shows he has some top politicians backing him and urged them to drop him to ensure that justice is served in the death of Mohbad.

She wrote: “Look who has come back to NIGERIA to assist the police investigate why he and sam Larry torturedMohbadd.

“I ask again who is protecting Naira Marley? In the right country, Naira should be in handcuffs and chains, rather that he has a phone to tweet.

“Naira Marley’s confidence looks to me like he has some top political underdogs by his side… Now one of the 2 things, you all better drop him and let have the justice deserves or we will start fishing your names out. Right no,w we don’t care about ya’ll we want justice for Mohbad.”