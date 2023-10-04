The first runner-up of the just concluded Big Brother Naija All Stars, Mercy Eke says that colleague, Whitemoney was just an alliance and nothing more.

Recall that the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition winner and Whitemoney shared lovey-dovey moments while in the Big Brother Naija house with the former disclosing that she and Whitemoney had something going.

During a chat with fellow housemate Cross, Mercy Eke disclosed that Pere doesn’t stand a chance. She explained that Whitemoney has always stuck with her even when she was flirting around with Pere and Kiddwaya.

This comment from Mercy Eke comes after Cross mentioned that Mercy Eke’s boyfriend was out of the picture due to her closeness with Whitemoney and Pere.

However, in her interview with Ebuka, she made a u-turn as she revealed that her relationship with Whitemoney was nothing but an alliance. She also added that she did not lead him on.

Watch the video below: