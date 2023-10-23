Reality TV star and actress, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has give reasons for her heated altercation with a keke driver in Lagos.

Taking to the micro blogging platform X formerly known as Twitter, the 27-year-old radio host shared moments of the war of words between herself and the ‘half drunk’ Keke driver who damaged her car and refused to apologize for the action.

According to the former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, the driver did not see anything wrong with his actions, adding that it was the owner of the tricycle who had to apologize on his behalf.

Sharing the video of the incident on X, she wrote; “That keke man was highly drunk!! Smelling alcohol, so early in the morning! Refused to say “sorry” didn’t care to come down to even look at the damage! no atom of remorse whatsoever because we’re women and there’s nothing we can do.

“Guy was legit looking down on us, In his mind “na man give her the car”.

“Only to find out the Keke isn’t even his as the owner had to come out begging on his behalf! What can i do?? Humans sha.

“Will have a shoot a whole YouTube talking about my experience with this keke guy! Cause some of you lots are running maad calling me a BULLY!!! This man hit my bumper didn’t stop! Kept on going until he pulled the entire thing off!

“So you’re trying to say i should have been clapping for him?? Heii God.”