Big Brother Naija former All Stars housemate, Ike Onyema has sent a message to All Stars winner, Ilebaye following her victory.

Ilebaye, fondly called Gen Z baddie and former Level Up housemate, after 10 weeks of being in the house, had emerged victorious on Sunday October 1st. She beat the likes of Mercy, Ceec, Adekunle, Pere, and Cross to emerge the winner of the All-Stars show.

Taking the micro blogging platform, Twitter now known as X, Ike Onyema told Ilebaye to thank him for helping her boost her game.

Recall that during the house, Ike and other housemates bullied and intimidated Ilebaye, which made her become the favourite of viewers, and significantly increased her fanbase.

Ike told the new winner to thank him for paving the way for her. He further noted how people say he is a 2-time queen maker but he is the orchestrator of God’s plans.

“They said I’m a 2-time queen maker but I’d say just I’m the orchestrator of God’s plan. Feel free to “Thank me”.

Taking to comment section, many agreed with him as they noted how his bullying of Ilebaye pushed her to success.

Cekwube Okafor Chekwus wrote, “Ike contributed Sha. But we Tacha fans were on a mission to show Madam Kiss that if Tacha wasn’t disqualified she for no win the previous one

Eva Comedy wrote, “Ilebaye started gaining pity votes after Ike threw her clothes on the floor

Naija Wonder Mum wrote, “I feel he intentionally did that stuff to her knowing how Nigerians arise. He already knew he had no chance against Mercy, he worked hard not to make her win like he said

Nnena Blinks wrote, “He is right! He was an enabler the moment he took her clothes and threw them away. Her misunderstanding with Ceec caused her to pull her hair which threw her off. But after those strikes, Ike enabled her

Ladyque wrote, “Baye really needs to thank him for helping her game”.

Omalichawa wrote, “Thank you Ike God bless your wickedness it really paid

Coco Derah wrote, “Ike is reality TV material for real. Some are born kings while others are born kingmakers”.

Recall that while Ike Onyema was still in the Big Brother house, he had threatened to kick Mercy Eke out of the house.

While having a conversation with colleague, Angel Smith, the two had discussed the possibility of Mercy winning the show again, he had admitted that though the reality star has a strong winning spirit due to her strong fan base, he would, however, take her down.

According to him, he would ally with others to bring the ‘Pepper Dem’ winner down and ensure she doesn’t win for a second time.