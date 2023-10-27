Nollywood actress, Joyce Kalu has expressed gratitude to her colleague, Freddie Leonard for being a mentor and role model.

According to her, he taught her how to be bold and firm, and how to understand the beauty and power of script delivery.

The veteran actress also praised his integrity and kindness, calling him a “true DEFINITION of LEGIT MAN.”

Joyce Kalu revealed that Freddie Leonard is a person of great grace, and that his presence disturbs those with “little dirty spirits.”

“I learnt how to be bold and firm in this job from you. You made me understand the beauty and power in script delivery.

You are a true DEFINITION of LEGIT MAN. @peggyovire you are a blessed woman. If you are not criticized, discussed and misunderstood.

You have not made an impact. People are afraid of certain GRACE because it disturbs their little dirty spirit. Fred my CHI will always bless you.

Your LIGHT 💡 will never go DIM.I APPRECIATE YOU . THANK you for always being good 👍 to all. Please family help me appreciate this LEGEND @freddieleonard.”

“A Tribute as beautiful as this can only come from a place of truth and sincerity. My Darling Sister, I appreciate You. Thank You for the flowers. Thank You for the Intelligence and Insight that You possess. God Bless you immensely. We only just getting Started.”

