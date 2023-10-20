A woman who wed in a court has disclosed that her spouse abandoned her to be with someone else.
The woman disclosed that her spouse has been seeing another woman for two years through the language that was linked to her video.
She made fun of the side chick and told her that she was still technically his legal wife and that he could not marry her.
The woman was seen flashing the court order that legally sealed their union as husband and wife.
Check out some reactions:
@AFFIONG said: “😂😂dey play 😂😂a friend of mine did court marriage at ikoyi as 2nd wife”
@chubbypearl remarked: “Court wedding? Hmmm I know a man that did court wedding for two women in this Nigeria. Hmmm”
@Princess Zoe reacted: “I will never post my man on social media, Incase he disappoint me,I will just move on quietly without anybody knowing”
@Honeydrop penned: “Ladies learn don’t let any guy marry u and go abroad without u. Is few of them remember to take their wife”
@yemilore2019 Anniversary letter to hubby Dear husband in our journey of 6years today I realize it is God grace dat still keeps us going, 6years comprises of 312 weeks, 2,190 days 52,560 hours and 3,153,600 minute. But in all dis we have only spend 180 days together 2110 days of our time has been spend apart in which we did not see our self for 3yrs straight,we both av spent lonely days and night together. Am writing dis to let us know dat our imperfections all dis while is no one to be blame but our situation we both av bin dere for one another one way or the other and dats the reason y we are here today together celebrating another blissful year. Darling let’s both think deep down wat are we doing b4 dat we av stop doing all dis little little things count but we might av ignore some part which may be causing us heart break,I don’t know wat u think of me now but wat I think of u now is dat we arnt close again like we use to be b4. I am apologizing today for everything I av done wrong please forgive me in any ways I might av offended u,my wish today is for us to start all over again let us start like boyfriend and girlfriend bcos dat d only time I av loving memories of us together. This letter is not to portion blame on any one but I just want us to reflect on our self and I wish we celebrate today happily Nd more years to come together. I pray ALLAH RAMON will continue to bless our relationship and May he grant us our secret prayer inshallahu. AMIN Your beloved wife ASAKE Feb 16 last year i send dat withiut getting a reply av been single since 2019 he wss just dere cos he cant place hand on any mistake, is it dat time he said he will end tinx bcos i ask wen he will come hime in 2021, will post picture so all blogger will carry it all i want is an oficial divorce i dint know ow to reach him he is not in d country, i can even start by writing Qatar embassy.lets end tinx properly i recuse to be trow away like a tissue paper whose value is finished after been used.ibrahim come forward. Cruise and not cruise, abeg na official divorce i want make e no be like say na only mouth u use leave. #goviral #fypp #marriagelife ♬ original sound – 𝐴𝐾𝑂𝑅𝐸𝐷𝐸🤍💐
