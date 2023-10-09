Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo and her husband, Bobby Maris has welcomed their second child together.

The good news was shared by the couple in a joint Instagram post.

Uche Ogbodo and her husband announced that they have welcomed their second child, a bouncing baby boy who they christened “Ifeanyichukwu Xavier Ugwuegbu.

The couple also expressed gratitude to God for his blessings.

The post reads;

“My Son IfeanyiChukwu Xavier Ugwoegbu Is Here !

My Son Clothed in Rainbows 🌈, He is My Everything ❤️.

Thank you my King Of Kings , You are Full of Wonders , your name Alone is Power!

For what you have Done! We have no Questions , no Regrets, Only thanksgiving to you the Giver of Life 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

The baby is Uche’s third child as she shares a daughter with her ex-husband.

