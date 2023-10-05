Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has praised her mentor and On-screen mother, Mercy Johnson Okojie, as they reunite on set for a new movie.

The billionaire’s wife shared emotional clips of herself with Okojie on Instagram, expressing her undying love for her and referring to her as “mummy.”

Regina Daniels also described Mercy Johnson Okojie’s unconditional love and support, and how she has been an inspiration to her in practically every aspect of her life.

She wrote;

“It is indeed true that a child can never outgrow her mother’s love. It’s been so long since I last saw my queen @mercyjohnsonokojie I could only wish of meeting her in person again. In my entire story there will forever be chapters and stages dedicated to you.

“Since my cradle stage, your unconditional love and unwavering support towards me as though you birthed me can be compared to none. I remember boasting to my friends in primary school that you were my biological mother 🙈… You are always available to guide, advise and scold me.

“You have been an inspiration mummy in practically every aspect of my life. Should we talk about your compassion to everyone? Or your humility? Or your exemplary role as a wife and mother? God! Filming with you again is by far my best memories on set.

“How else can one get so lucky? To have someone like you in my life? I am so glad you said I have made you proud. The aim is to continuously make you my mummy @mercyjohnsonokojie and my mother @rita.daniels06 proud. I owe that to you both. I am that child that has the best mothers in the world 🥹❤️.”

Daniels and Okojie previously worked together on the 2014 film “Dumebi in School.” Their new movie, titled “Royal Dancer,” is currently in production.

