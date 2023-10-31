A lady has gone online to express her surprise at marrying a pastor whose DM she had responded to.

The woman who shared this on her Tiktok account, @nonyespeakslife, expressed astonishment that she wasn’t wearing a skimpy wedding gown or cosmetics.

The young woman was taken aback by her marriage to the pastor, particularly since he introduced them to “Shalom” at the start of every discussion.

She gushed over her modest wedding attire, but she also acknowledged that God works in mysterious ways and that she is truly happy with her spouse.

See some reactions…

@DEBBIE’S FASHION said: modesty is the best sis… i love your gown❤️❤️❤️GOD BLESS YOUR HOME

@Emily wrote: Congratulations ma Omo God knows he can’t send pastor my way I too like bad thing I go spoil the pastor 😭😭

@Eniola Diamond inquired: As long as you are happy.It doesnt matter if you are wearing wigs or makeup.Are you happy dear?

Watch the video below: