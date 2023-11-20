Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayodeji Richard Makun, better known as A.Y, celebrated himself and his wife, Mabel, in a fresh Instagram post marking their 15th wedding anniversary and 20 years of togetherness.

In the post, which is currently trending online, the humour merchant and father of two reminisced about the struggles, beautiful moments, and experiences that have shaped their love life.

He wrote:

“It’s been 20 amazing years of knowing each other, 15 years of marital hustle and bustle, occasional sweetness and bitterness, pains, and gains.”

“We thank God for the unconditional love and grace that have kept us standing and counting all these years of celebration.”

“On this, our first 15-year anniversary, I wish us both more love, strength, patience, tolerance, and happiness to celebrate many more 15-year anniversaries together. I LOVE YOU.”