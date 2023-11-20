Nigerian comedian and producer Ayo Makun, known as AY, expressed dismay about the country’s condition.

In an Instagram post, he reflected on how he grew up with hopes of a better Nigeria, but as he reaches his fifties, things haven’t improved.

AY questioned the repetitive cycle of unchanging circumstances in the country, mentioning the challenge many face with wages that can’t cover basic living expenses.

In his words;

“Nigeria go better us what one grew up hearing. I’m still hearing it in my fifties. What kind of Groundhog Day existence do we live in in this country though? The more things seem to change, they remain the same. How many of us do have wages more than sufficient enough to cover the bare cost of living in Nigeria?”.

