A 44-year-old man named Olanrewaju Kolawole has made an appeal to Nigerians for assistance after DNA test results revealed that he is not the biological father of any of his four children.u

Kolawole, who hails from Ikire in Irewole Local Government Area in Osun State, made this appeal during a radio program called “Kokoro Alate” on Agidigbo 88.7 FM in Ibadan. The DNA tests were conducted at the DDC DNA Diagnostic Center in Osogbo.

The revelation of paternity fraud occurred when Kolawole and his wife, Toyin Tella, appeared on the radio program. The first DNA test results indicated that the first child was not his, prompting further tests on the other three children, all of which returned negative results.

Kolawole expressed his distress, saying,

“I want Nigerians to come to my rescue because I must not suffer this in vain. I married Toyin in 2007 and gave birth to four children. She gave birth to four children, but none of them belongs to me after findings from a DNA test.”

Mrs. Tella Toyin, on the other hand, disagreed with the results and questioned the sampling process, as she was not present during it and was unaware of which samples were taken.