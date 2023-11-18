Popular Nightlife King, Yhemolee whose has made a shocking allegation against all men and how generous they are towards their side chic than their mother.

Speaking during a recent episode of the Bahd and Bouje podcast with Tolanibaj, Yhemolee argued that men are often willing to give their side chics more money than they would offer their parents.

He stated that a side chic would’ve received nothing less than N5M before a mother gets N100K from her son.

Yhemolee further spoke on how he enjoys the company of the so called gold-digging women while emphasizing how it means he has his finances in order.

In his words,

“Before a man sends N100K to his mother, he don send side chic N5M. Even me, I don run am! Me I like gold diggers, it simply means, for you to want to dig gold, it means I’ve go gold baby.”