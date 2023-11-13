Big Brother Naija star, Tolanibaj, has sparked a debate online after she revealed her stance on feminism.

The reality star who also works as a disc jockey reveals in her podcast recently that she disagrees with the principles of feminism because she believes that women should not compete with men.

Tolanibaj said that she believes that the genders are not equal, the woman’s role is to enhance and complement the man, not to compete with him. Because of this she’s unable to identify as a feminist.

In her words:

“I feel like women are not supposed to compete with men, they are just supposed to complement them. That’s why I can’t say I am a feminist because I don’t see how if a man is doing gra gra, as a woman I should be doing gra gra too”

Watch the video below: