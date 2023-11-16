After the breakup between popular singer Yhemolee and his girlfriend, a woman DM’d him to ask if he would consider dating someone from her tribe.

Recall that a few months into their relationship, the nightlight enthusiast broke up with his girlfriend.

His girlfriend refuted the claim that cheating was the cause of their breakup.

An Igbo woman has made a recommendation for him because he has been ending relationships with his girlfriends, who are typically of Yoruba descent.

She sent him a message expressing her condolences for the breakup and recommending that he start dating Igbo women.

She wrote:

“Hi lee Nevertheless we still see u as a sweet lover boy Whatever the problem may be.. We love you You’d be very fine.. _ My honest suggestion try dating an igbo girl”

See the post below;