The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the nationwide indefinite strike announced by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

ASUU issued a directive to its members to commence the strike starting from midnight on Monday.

Emmanuel Osodeke, the National President of ASUU, conveyed this directive through a circular to zonal coordinators and branch chairpersons.

The circular emphasized the union’s affiliation with the NLC and instructed members to actively participate in the strike to protect the interests of Nigerian workers.

Following the assault on NLC President Joe Ajaero, allegedly by the Nigerian police and the Imo State government, the NLC and TUC had earlier urged their affiliates to initiate the nationwide strike, which commenced at midnight on Monday.