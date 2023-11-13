A Nigerian graduate from Ajayi Crowther University set his certificates ablaze out of frustration after being unemployed for 13 years since completing his education.

In a video, the graduate named Lutimain Alvin Lanre showcased his certificates from primary to university level, expressing his discontent with their apparent uselessness.

Lanre, visibly upset, explained that he graduated from Ajayi Crowther University and completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2013.

However, despite his academic achievements, he lamented being unsuccessful in securing employment, having to compete with individuals who didn’t pursue higher education.

In a drastic and symbolic gesture, Lanre decided to set all his certificates on fire, highlighting the desperation and frustration experienced by many unemployed individuals in Nigeria.

