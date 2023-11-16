In Kaduna State, a 24-year-old butcher named Bashar Adam was ordered by a Kafanchan magistrates’ court to be detained in a correctional facility on allegations of theft.

The defendant, whose home address was not disclosed, faces charges of suspected theft and mischief.

Badamasi Ibrahim reported the incident to NSCDC’s prosecutor, Marcus Audu, regarding the defendant’s alleged theft of truck wiring and vandalism of Ibrahim’s parked vehicle on Magajiya Street.

Audu claimed that a vigilante group apprehended the defendant and handed him over to Civil Defence Corps personnel. The prosecution highlighted that the defendant’s actions violated the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

Despite pleading not guilty, the Magistrate, Michael Bawa, ordered the defendant’s remand in a correctional center, adjourning the case until Nov. 21 for further proceedings.