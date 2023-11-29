Attention was drawn to the celestial church known as C.C.C Land of Goshen Cathedral when they invited controversial Nigerian singer Portable and fuji singer Pasuma to their scheduled church performance.

Because of Portable’s involvement, the event—which is set for December 15, 2023, at the church—started conversations on social media.

The post reads: “JOIN US ON 15th OF DEC, 2023”

“As We Celebrate our 7th-year Anniversary on Our ANKARA / PRAISE NIGHT.”

“Performing: ALHAJI WASIU ALABI PASUMA a.k.a Oganla,’ ‘HABEEB OLALOMI a.k.a Portable,’ ‘MAY-SHUA,’ ‘EVANG. SUNDAY GP a.k.a De Governor.”

See some reactions below:

SonofMercy Marvel Ajifowobaje: “Nibo La tun jasi bayii Olusho? I blve this wasn’t done by the leading of the Holy Spirit. E kuku name church yin ni club and stop confusing people under the disguise of church.”

Ashem Salem Timothy: “The pastor wants to trend and get attention for his church and he’s getting it.”

Eri Tunmise: “I was just laughing when I saw this flier…why will u call an hip-hop and Fuji artist for praise night? Is there no gospel singers again? Well, we are enticing with worldly stuff. This nonsense can only happens at white garment church… Because others churches like baptist, Redeem, CAC can never do this…. Hmmm! The end of the world.”