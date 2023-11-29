Using social media, controversial singer Portable has reminded Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck of who the superior rapper is.

Portable questioned Odumodublvck’s claim to be the best rapper in Abuja, recalling their rap duel during the Edem Garden Nigeria’s Got Talent competition.

He said that in every competition, he routinely outperformed the rapper when it came to Yoruba rapping.

He refuted the notion that Abuja’s finest rapper is Odumodublvck.

According to Portable, he is the greatest at everything—rapping, dancing, and singing included.

Internet users expressed how Portable drags everyone simply to stay current in the comment area.

See reactions below:

otegaododoru wrote: “This guy understand how to make content money more than any other person. People still don’t get it that he’s doing all he does to keep on being on the algorithm throughout the year. More like what yul Edochie was doing”

tonia.gram_ said: “Na every artist portable go drag? 😂😂😂”

ajero_snazzy reacted: “Song don finish for this werey mouth….. na just clout him dey chase😒😒”

