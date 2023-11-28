According to reports, the Ekiti government has sued Chef Dammy’s pastor, Pastor Jeremiah, seeking damages on the chef’s behalf.

In the Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti, Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has filed a lawsuit alleging that Jeremiah Adegoke and the Ekiti State Police Command violated his rights.

The Ekiti State Ministry of Justice’s Directorate of Citizens Rights (DCR) filed the lawsuit.

In addition, the DCR asked the court to stop Mr. Adegoke and the police from holding Chef Dammy. The chef, who rose to fame after her botched attempt to break the Guinness World Record, should also be awarded N10 million in damages.

Barely a week had passed when the lawsuit was filed, according to reports that her pastor, Mr. Adegoke, had ordered Chef Dammy’s arrest.

The dispute between Chef Dammy and her pastor began when the 24-year-old expressed concerns in October about alleged harassment and ongoing threats from individuals she referred to as “people of God” and her pastor.

The 300-level mass communication student at Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) claimed that she had experienced harassment and intimidation, which had left her living in constant fear for her life.

Although it’s unclear exactly what the chef and her previously encouraging pastor disagreed on, it appears that their argument was sparked by the cook-a-thon’s failure.

A restraining order to stop Chef Dammy’s arrest is also demanded in the lawsuit, along with N10 million in damages and compensation for aggravation.