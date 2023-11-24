Chef Dammy, also known as Damilola Adeparusi, was arrested by Zone 17 Police in Akure, Ondo State, following an alleged petition filed by her pastor, Prophet Adegoke Jeremiah, known as Billion Dollars Prophet.

Confirming the arrest, Zone 17 spokesperson DSP Hakeem clarified that the police received a petition against Chef Dammy, leading to her invitation for questioning.

However, he mentioned that she was not detained but rather granted administrative bail upon complying with the police invitation and providing a surety.

Chef Dammy, known for her bid to enter the Guinness World Records for the longest hours of cooking, had previously raised concerns about Billion Dollars Prophet on social media, holding him accountable if anything untoward happened to her.