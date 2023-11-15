Chelsea is facing a fresh look into how ex-owner Roman Abramovich funded the club’s success, thanks to leaked documents.

These papers, seen by The Guardian UK, reveal undisclosed payments worth millions sent through offshore firms linked to Abramovich.

These secretive payments over a decade have raised concerns about potential football rule breaches, especially financial fair play.

Reportedly, agents, club officials, and even managers’ associates received these funds. Some payments are linked to past player signings like Willian and Samuel Eto’o.

This new investigation, part of the Cyprus Confidential probe, could lead to serious consequences for Chelsea, including a Premier League points deduction.

It’s an additional inquiry alongside the ongoing Premier League examination into incomplete financial disclosures from Abramovich’s ownership (2012-2019). UEFA also previously fined Chelsea £8.6 million over similar financial dealings.