Content creator, Jasmine Okafor has broken silence after she was accused of having an affair with her adopted father, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu and his son.

Recall that Popular blogger, Tosin Silverdam, had shared an alleged leaked voice note, of Mr Okafor explaining why he broke up with Jasmine.

In the audio shared by Tosin Silverdam, the movie Legend admitted to having a relationship with Jasmine.

However, he threw a bombshell by stating that he caught her in a compromising scenario with his son.

Speaking in Igbo, the actor disclosed that he will no longer have sexual relations with Jasmine as a result of her relationship with his son.

Reacting to this, Jasmine shared a video of herself taking care of Mr Ibu.

“As Long as you are getting better, nothing else matters. I remain silent until you are back to your feet again! Cheers” she captioned it.

