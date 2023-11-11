Ekene Umenwa, a newlywed Nollywood actress, revealed how she prayed and fasted before choosing her chief bridesmaids.

The Nollywood actress, who shut down social media with her star-studded wedding, revealed on her Instagram page that she wanted to choose her maid of honor herself, but the Holy Spirit forbid her.

She revealed that she had to fast and pray for nine days, and Jesus told her to let him choose the best for her, leading her to her colleague, Chinenye Nnebe.

The new wife praised her colleague for her wisdom, character, personality, beauty, elegance and more. She called her an Angel in human form as she appreciated her creator for helping her make the right decision.

“The best maid of honor 2023 goes to @chinenyennebe

Words fail me Jesus never fails 😭 choosing a maid of honor was something I tried doing on my own but it didn’t work because It was never God’s will then I went into 9 days of Novena prayers and fasting (because I wanted the best) and Jesus told me ‘stand still let me select the best for you’. Pls stay tune next post is to gist you about this Angel in human form Nenye. If I am a man I for done marry you run. You are too beautiful when I mean beautiful both in wisdom, character, personality, physical beauty, elegance, composure, mindset na me and you forever this is post 1

Jesus thank you for helping me make the right decision and not letting me follow what I taught was best for me”.

Taking to her comment section, Chinenye appreciated her for giving her the honor as she rained prayers on her. She added that her touching post moved her to tears.

“My darling Kene, thank you for giving me the honor of being your chief bridesmaid. God bless you for your beautiful heart. This literally brought tears to my eyes. The most beautiful bride I have ever seen”.