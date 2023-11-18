At the Chief Magistrate’s Court II in Port Harcourt, John Shadrack, 22, and William Isaiah, 33, faced remand for allegedly assaulting Felix Tuoyo, 70, over a purported missing manhood. They were charged with conspiracy and assault.

Inspector M. Ebirie detailed that on October 24, at SPAR Shopping Mall in Port Harcourt, the defendants attacked Tuoyo and his wife, Susan Tuoyo, accusing him of taking Shadrack’s manhood.

The inspector highlighted the defendants’ conspiracy and felony as punishable under Section 516(A) of Rivers State’s Criminal Code.

The defendants, along with others, allegedly assaulted the septuagenarian and his wife, causing bodily harm and fracturing Susan Tuoyo’s left leg, an offense punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code in Rivers State.

Chief Magistrate R. N. Ibanibo ordered their remand in the correctional center and scheduled the case for November 27.