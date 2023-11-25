Former Barcelona legend Dani Alves is facing serious legal trouble after being accused of rape, potentially leading to a nine-year jail term and a £130,000 payment to the accuser.

The 40-year-old, who was arrested in January and has been in police custody since, admitted to engaging in consensual sex with the accuser in a private toilet at a Barcelona nightclub last December.

Initially categorized as “sexual assault,” the allegations have now escalated, resulting in severe charges against Alves.

In a prison interview, Alves expressed regret and publicly apologized to his wife, Joana Sanz, for his infidelity, stating,

“The only person I need to ask for forgiveness is my wife, Joana Sanz. I’ve already done that here in prison, but I need to do it publicly.”

Awaiting a trial date, the footballer, a father of two, remains in uncertainty as he awaits the outcome of the legal proceedings.

Despite the legal issues, Alves made history as the oldest player to represent Brazil in the World Cup last year in Qatar.