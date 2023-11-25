Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has refuted any interest in joining Manchester United despite the club’s reported interest.

In an interview with Marca, Griezmann expressed his ambition to leave a lasting legacy at Atletico and aims to achieve legendary status while striving to secure titles for the club.

“I’m driven to become someone significant at Atletico, to be a legend here. I know I have to earn that.”

Griezmann has been pivotal for Diego Simeone’s team this season, scoring 12 goals across La Liga and Champions League fixtures.

Despite initial challenges in winning back the fans’ trust after a controversial return from Barcelona, the 32-year-old has become a crucial force for Atletico.

Acknowledging the importance of reconnecting with the supporters, he stated, “I sense that I’ve rebuilt the connection with the fans.”

Griezmann has netted a total of 169 goals for Atletico and aims to surpass Luis Aragones’ record of 173 goals.

Regarding his season’s objective, he expressed his desire to clinch the La Liga title: “Winning La Liga is my aim. It’s something I haven’t achieved, and it would mean a lot.”

While Griezmann was away at Real Sociedad and Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, under Simeone, secured two league titles.