Brownhill Investments Company Limited, the organizers of the yearly “Warri Again Concert,” has requested a Delta High Court in Effurun to prohibit Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, from participating in any show or event until he repays $94,500 and $18,000, as stated in the comprehensive court.

Brownhill Company is controlled by former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and according to the court documents, it asked the court to give an order “directing the Defendants jointly and/or severally to immediately refund the sum of $94,500.00 on 6th April, 2023 for the 1st Defendant’s performance at the 19th Edition of the “Warri Again” event held on 6th of October, 2023, at Warri, Delta State.”

The statement read:

“AN ORDER directing the Defendants jointly and/or severally to refund the Claimant, the sum of $18,000.00 (Eighteen Thousand Dollars) paid by the Claimant to charter and secure the private jet that was to personally convey the 1st Defendant and his team to and from Warri, Delta State for the 19th Edition of “Warri Again” held on 6th October, 2023.

“AN ORDER directing the Defendants jointly and/or severally to tender a public apology on all the 1st Defendant’s social media accounts/handlesand in Two [2] National Daily Newspapers for four [4] consecutive days, to the Claimant and attendees of the 19th Edition of the “Warri Again” event held on 6th of October, 2023, at Warri, Delta State,” the court documents further said.

“AN ORDER OF INJUNCTION restraining the 1st Defendant from performing as a musical artiste at any show/event in Nigeria, until the Defendants jointly and/or severally refund the sum of $94,500.00 (Ninety Four Thousand, Five Hundred Dollars) collected from the Claimant on 6th April, 2023 as payment for the Ist Defendant’s performance at the 19th Edition of “Warri Again”, held on 6th October, 2023 in Warri, Delta State.”