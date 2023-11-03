A 30-year-old woman turned to the online community to seek opinions after a 19-year-old boy approached her and asked her out, leading her to question whether she appeared as a “sugar mummy.”

She shared her experience while sitting in her car, explaining that the encounter occurred at Megachicken while she was getting lunch.

The young man addressed her as “mama” and inquired about her well-being. Initially, she didn’t find this unusual and responded politely.

However, her doubts emerged when he followed her to her car and requested her phone number. She declined, emphasizing that she was not a sugar mummy.

She also recounted similar incidents, including a 25-year-old expressing interest in her. She expressed her frustration in trying to find a sugar daddy while clarifying that she doesn’t have any money to give any young boy.

